Bun in the oven, ma'am? Halle Bailey sparks pregnancy rumours

It seems the rumours of Halle Bailey being with child could possibly be true. Judging from the images taken by Splash News, ‘The Little Mermaid’ star definitely appeared to be sporting a bit of a baby bump.

On Monday, the 23-year-old singer and actress was spotted out and about with her boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr aka DDG in Santa Monica, California. She was seen wearing a grey oversized hoodie with light grey baggy sweatpants. The big hoodie might have been an attempt to hide her bump, but her tummy was clearly protruding. In some of the pictures captured by the news agency, Bailey is seen alone, while others show her with 26-year-old DDG’s arm around her.

Making no attempt to hide it, the pictures clearly showed a bandage on the inside of her arm which looked like she could have had blood drawn. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blvk Panda (@blvkpanda_)

The rumours that she was possibly pregnant started at her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last month. Bailey wore a long, flowing orange dress for the event, an unusual choice compared to her normal style. Apparently, she refused to be photographed on the red carpet, and according to an insider who spoke to Page Six she “was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to.”

The actress was first romantically linked to DDG in January 2022.