Halle Bailey’s best ‘Little Mermaid’ premiere looks

Casting Halle Bailey as Ariel for The Little Mermaid is one of the best decisions Disney has ever made. The way she interacts with her supporters is phenomenal. She’s a natural. While currently on the film’s world premiere tour, we can’t help but notice her impeccable looks.

Our favourite look is the custom Valdrin Sahiti dress that she wore at the Las Angeles premiere. You could tell it was made for her as she looked like a real-life mermaid in that dress, giving the illusion that she’s underwater. Halle for the The Little Mermaid premiere #dadamsphotos pic.twitter.com/Xt1KCbBUh6 — Dalvin Adams (@Mr_Dadams00) May 9, 2023 “The Little Mermaid LA premiere ... we made it, you guys, I’m so overwhelmed and overjoyed that this movie is almost here for you all to see. This was the first premiere of the press run, and I have been in tears and feeling oh so grateful,” wrote Bailey on Twitter. For the London premiere, the singer rocked a custom white gown with diamonds finishing and a bodice that looked like sea shells, designed by London designer Miss Sohee.