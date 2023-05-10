LOOK: Chloe Bailey dazzles in Gert-Johan Coetzee creation. But who wore it best? She or Bonang?

When it comes to the international stage, South African designers are owning it.

On Monday, May 8, Hollywood stars attended the World Premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles. “The Little Mermaid” is a film series where singer Halle Bailey plays the character of Ariel.

To support her baby sister, who is the star of the show, Chloe Bailey had to dress to the nines, and she did. She donned a yellow Gert-Johan Coetzee gown from the “Following The Sun” collection.

This extraordinary gown which took over a month to finish, boasted a geode-inspired bust-line that cascaded down to her belly button, revealing an artistic fusion of nature and high fashion. Its meticulously crafted bodycon silhouette embraced Bailey flawlessly, paying homage to her fierce and effervescent personality.