Wednesday, May 10, 2023

LOOK: Chloe Bailey dazzles in Gert-Johan Coetzee creation. But who wore it best? She or Bonang?

Chloe Bailey in a Gert-Johan Coetzee number. Picture: Supplied.

Chloe Bailey in a Gert-Johan Coetzee number. Picture: Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Who wore it better, Bonang Matheba or Chloe Bailey?

When it comes to the international stage, South African designers are owning it.

On Monday, May 8, Hollywood stars attended the World Premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in Los Angeles. “The Little Mermaid” is a film series where singer Halle Bailey plays the character of Ariel.

To support her baby sister, who is the star of the show, Chloe Bailey had to dress to the nines, and she did. She donned a yellow Gert-Johan Coetzee gown from the “Following The Sun” collection.

This extraordinary gown which took over a month to finish, boasted a geode-inspired bust-line that cascaded down to her belly button, revealing an artistic fusion of nature and high fashion. Its meticulously crafted bodycon silhouette embraced Bailey flawlessly, paying homage to her fierce and effervescent personality.

Bailey is not the first to wear the gown. At the Standard Bank Top Woman Awards in November 2022, South Africa’s very own Bonang Matheba rocked the same ensemble. Unlike Bailey, who wore it with big, blonde afro hair, Matheba opted for a sleek, high bun.

Tweeps started a challenge, wanting to know who wore it best between Matheba and Chloe. And according to Twitter judges, Matheba won because Bailey’s hair was overshadowing the dress.

Nonetheless, it’s a win for Johan Coetzee, who couldn’t hold his excitement and shared four pictures of Bailey in that dress on his Instagram page.

Johan Coetzee has dressed several international stars, including Cardi B, Lizzo, Laura Govan, and Aaron Holliday.

United States, Bonang Matheba, Luxury fashion, Creatives, Mzansi Rise, South African Designers, Film, Hollywood

