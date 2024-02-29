Essential items moms-to-be need to pack in their hospital bag

Preparing for the arrival of a baby is an exciting and busy time for moms-to-be. One important task on the to-do list is packing a hospital bag for the big day.

It’s crucial to have everything you need ready and easily accessible. The last thing you need is to still be running around looking for items when the time comes Make sure that your hospital bag is packed and ready to go. Picture: Sarah Chai / Pexels Here is a list of essentials that every mom-to-be should pack in their hospital bag:

Comfortable clothing Pack loose, comfortable clothes that are easy to put on and take off. Pyjamas, a gown, baggy sweatpants and T-shirts are good options. Don’t forget to take some socks and slippers as well.

Nursing bra and nursing pads If you plan to breastfeed, make sure to pack a nursing bra and nursing pads to stay comfortable and dry. Toiletries Bring your own toiletries, including toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion. Don't forget essentials like a hairbrush and deodorant.

Snacks and drinks Labour can be a long and exhausting process, so pack some snacks and drinks to keep you energised. Consider items like granola bars, nuts, fruit, and cooldrinks. Electronics Don't forget your phone and charger to keep in touch with loved ones and capture special moments.

Medical Documents Bring your medical aid information, ID, and any necessary medical documents for the hospital staff. Comfort items Consider bringing items that will help you relax and feel more at ease during labour, such as a favourite pillow, a soft blanket, or a stress ball. Baby clothes and supplies Pack a going-home outfit for your baby, along with nappies, wipes and a blanket.