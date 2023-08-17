WATCH: Gogo Maweni tells DJ Sbu she’s expecting twins

Popular traditional healer Gogo Maweni made a stop at The Hustler’s Corner podcast to have a chat with podcaster and media personality DJ Sbu. The two spoke on a range of subjects, including how she’s hustling and now has four stores (three in Joburg and one in Durban), her experience with sleep paralysis and finding her calling.

“I didn’t want this,” Maweni explained of answering her calling. “When I was told that I must answer my calling I said, ‘Oh no I’m not doing that’. I ran. I knew from 16 that I had a calling and I was like ‘no I come from a good school, I come from a good home. I’m well cared for, why must I be like these people?’

“I didn’t want to become a healer, I only answered my calling because I wanted to save my son. That’s why I’m a traditional healer today. And every time I see Mason, I say you’re the reason why I’m living this life, you are the reason why I push so much.” She went on to explain that her son has epilepsy and that when he was born she didn’t know what was wrong with him because every week he had an attack of some sort.

When specialists couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him, she went to a healer who instructed her to answer her calling. She went on to add that she would be adding to the family soon. “Soon we’re gonna add two more babies on the list, we’re having twins.” When Sbu responded with surprise and asked her if she was pregnant, she seemed to come to her senses before explaining that she wasn’t meant to reveal that information.

“This is supposed to be a secret,” she says as she breaks into laughter and looked towards her husband. “It’s supposed to be a secret until the bump comes out.” She also added that the couple had conceived the child via IVF (in vitro fertilisation). “I said (to my husband), if you want kids, I’m not gonna go through pregnancy every time. This was a serious conversation in our household because you’re talking to somebody who has children already.”