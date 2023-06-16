Independent Online
The Star
Friday, June 16, 2023

Social media accuses Gogo Maweni of fuelling malicious perceptions of Sangomas

Gogo Maweni.Image:file

Published 2h ago

It is no secret that the mention of the name ‘Gogo Maweni’ sparks controversy that is not easy for many to overlook on social media.

And this has steadily grown as the infamous Gauteng woman, known as Lee-Anne Mokopo, made her on-screen debut with the popular reality show Izangoma Zodumo.

And now, she finds herself in the spotlight again.

And this comes after a recently made video by a Sangoma, who identified herself as Gogo Nene, was shared on social media.

In the video, Gogo Nene speaks openly about Maweni, denouncing her for propelling a dark narrative about Sangomas, something that has been echoed by scores of other social media users.

This latest viral trend has been sparked by Moja Love’s reality show “Thokoza Gogo”, which premiered on May 6 and which has garnered viewers, many who have been open about their stance on the show and the reality star.

Twitter has been flooded with comments, with others slamming the show for caring about ratings more than broadcasting meaningful content.

Chantel Mthethwa-Rall said: “Well said! I am genuinely disappointed and disgusted that @MojaLoveTv would broadcast such evil! I share the same sentiments and concluded that this channel clearly only cares about numbers. What is really the purpose of this show? What are you wanting South Africans to learn?”

“Going through the comments, it's amazing how people don't realize as much as they show disgust towards @MojaLoveTv & Gogo Maweni....they actually give her the power/fuel her evil by watching the show, RTing & all. There's no Gogo Maweni without the audience she commands,” said another called The Sgubhu.

Another user, Khwezi Lomsoalso, shared their sentiments and said: “This poor woman is going to be hated and insulted for the truth. Doesn't she know they are some people who are tickled when Maweni says she can destroy people's lives? The people shower her with heart emojis and applaud her for all the evil she spews.”

South AfricaSouth African Celebs

