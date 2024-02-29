Sofia Richie is "so afraid" of getting stretch marks. The 25-year-old model is seven months pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge's first child and she's been "obsessed" with slathering her growing belly in moisturising shea butter in a bid to avoid developing fine lines on the skin where it has been stretched by her changing shape.

In a video shared on TikTok, she said: "I am seven months pregnant and I have been figuring out things that work for me, that don't work for me, that have helped me. "I am so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory but I'm doing everything I can to prevent it. "So my doctor, when I first found out I was pregnant, she was like, 'I have this shea butter that people love.' I am obsessed. I've gone through like six tubs and ordered them."

Sofia has also found her skin has changed with pregnancy, and she hailed Tatch's Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers, which retail at $14, a "lifesaver". She said: “My skin has been so oily ever since I found out I was pregnant; I travel around with these … a lifesaver." @sofiarichiegrainge My must have pregnancy essentials 🍼 ♬ original sound - Sofia Richie Grainge The social media star previously explained she didn't want to wear specialist maternity clothing during her pregnancy.

She told America's Vogue magazine: "I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. "I’ve bought a few pairs of pants [trousers] in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches - I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly." Sofia is expecting a baby girl and she revealed she's already busy thinking up some stylish outfits for her.