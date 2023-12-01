A step-by-step guide on how to use your skincare products correctly

Some people spend a fortune on skincare products in order to maintain a healthy, youthful and radiant complexion. However, no matter how much you spend on products, it won’t be very effective if used incorrectly.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to apply your skincare products to ensure maximum benefits for your skin. Step 1: Cleanse your face Before applying any skincare product, it's crucial to start with a clean canvas.

Gently cleanse your face with a suitable cleanser that matches your skin type. Massage the cleanser onto damp skin using upward circular motions, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Pat your face dry with a clean towel. Always start by cleansing your skin. Picture: Pexels Miriam Alonso

Step 2: Tone your skin Toning is an often overlooked step, but an important one nonetheless. It helps balance your skin’s pH levels, removes any residual cleanser, and prepares your skin for better absorption of subsequent products.

Apply toner to a cotton pad and gently sweep it across your face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Step 3: Apply serums or treatments Serums and treatments are potent products that target specific skin concerns such as fine lines, acne, or hyperpigmentation.

Use a dropper or your fingertips to apply a few drops or a small amount of the product onto your face. Gently massage it into your skin using upward strokes until fully absorbed. Step 4: Moisturise Hydrating your skin is essential, regardless of your skin type. Choose a moisturiser that suits your needs, whether it's a lightweight lotion, gel, or a richer cream.

Take a pea-sized amount and apply it to your face and neck, gently massaging it in with upward and outward motions. Hydrating your skin is essential, regardless of your skin type. Picture: Pexels Sora Shimazaki Step 5: Eye care

The delicate skin around your eyes requires special attention. Using your ring finger, dab a small amount of eye cream or gel onto the orbital bone, starting from the inner corner and moving towards the outer corner. Gently tap or pat the product into the skin until absorbed.