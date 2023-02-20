PRICING: Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S now available in hybrid guise

Johannesburg - When the Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S was launched in Mzansi late last year offering only the regular 1.8-litre petrol engine, many wondered why there was no hybrid option. But Toyota SA has now answered the prayers of those seeking the sporty new trim with hybrid power as the GR-S HEV is now being listed on Toyota’s local website.

Priced at R495 200, the Corolla Cross GR-S HEV becomes the most expensive model in the line-up, commanding a R15 000 premium over the XR hybrid model, and it’s also R28 400 more expensive than the regular 1.8-litre GR-S. For the record the 1.8-litre petrol-electric drivetrain boasts a system output of 90kW, while the regular 1.8 model is good for 103kW. The hybrid does have a significant economy advantage however, with Toyota claiming a combined consumption figure of 4.3 litres per 100km versus the regular model’s 6.8. The Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S trim grade is set apart from the rest of the line-up by a unique design package that includes a redesigned grille in gloss black. The exterior mirrors, roof, spoiler and tailgate trim also get the black treatment, as do the 18-inch alloy wheels.

The GR-S is available in three exterior colours, namely Arizona Red, Glacier White and Chromium Silver. But the GR-S changes are more than skin deep however, with the model gaining revised shock absorbers and coil springs, as well as a recalibrated power steering system. On the inside the Corolla Cross GR-S is kitted out with black leather seat upholstery, GR embossing on the front headrests and red contrast stitching on the seat bolsters. You’ll also find red stitching on the steering wheel, while a red accent stripe on the instrument panel and piano black decorative trim round off the interior changes.

Standard cabin features include dual-zone climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, a touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera and auto-retractable exterior mirrors. As with the rest of the Toyota Corolla Cross line-up, the GR-S hybrid is backed up by a six-service or 90 000km service plan, with intervals pegged at 15 000km. The warranty is valid for three years or 100 000km, while the hybrid battery is covered for eight years or 195 000km. Toyota Corolla Cross Pricing (February 2023)

