PRICING: Toyota Fortuner gets a fresh look for 2023

Johannesburg - The Toyota Fortuner is getting a new look for 2023, and the facelifted model, while not launched yet, has been listed on the manufacturer’s website, along with pricing. The model range remains identical, with Toyota offering a selection of 2.4-litre (110kW, 400Nm) and 2.8-litre turbodiesel (150kW, 500Nm) models in 4x2 and 4x4 guises.

The 2.4 GD6 4x2 manual kicks things off at R653 500, while the six-speed automatic variant will set you back by R677 500 and the 4x4 auto is yours for R677 500. The 2.8-litre range kicks off with the 4x2 auto at R794 800 and the higher-spec VX auto, at R837 800. The 4x4 versions of the aforementioned pair cost R873 500 and R915 400. What’s new for 2023? The changes are purely cosmetic, with the Toyota Fortuner getting a redesigned front bumper that incorporates a slimmer grille that’s now finished purely in black. The new grille design has been offered for some time in Thailand on the Legender derivative that’s not sold here but in South Africa, it’s being applied as a facelift across the range. At the back end, we see a darker tint to the tail lights while the tailgate bar that connects them is finished in dark chrome. All Fortuners come with 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, and for 2023 they have a new two-tone design.

Inside, Toyota is offering the option of a red and black leather upholstery combination, in which the outer edges of the seat are finished in red. As far as standard features are concerned, the 2.4-litre models ship with manual air conditioning with rear air vents, partial leather seat trim, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, seven airbags, front and rear park distance control and a six-speaker Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but without navigation. 2.8-litre models gain automatic dual-zone climate control as well as electric adjustment for the front seats, leather trim for the gear knob and steering wheel and two USB ports for rear passengers.

Above all that, the range-topping VX derivatives also receive an 11-speaker JBL sound system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Panoramic View Monitor, Lane Departure Alert and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. All models are sold with a nine-service, 90 000km service plan, with intervals pegged at 10 000km. Toyota Fortuner Prices (March 2023)

2.4 GD6 4x2 manual: R653 500 2.4 GD6 4x2 auto: R677 500 2.4 GD6 4x4 auto: R709 800

2.8 GD6 4x2 auto: R794 600 2.8 GD6 4x4 auto: R873 500 2.8 GD6 VX 4x2 auto: R837 800