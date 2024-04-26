Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV debuts in Beijing as powerful new hybrid flagship

Chery used the Beijing Auto Show to whip the covers off its new Tiggo 9 PHEV flagship SUV. As its name implies the Tiggo 9 PHEV is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, pairing a 175kW 2-litre turbopetrol engine with a 165kW electric motor and eight-speed automatic transmission.

There’s no word yet on how far it’ll drive on electric power alone, but Chery claims an overall fuel consumption figure of 5.2 litres per 100km on the WLTC cycle and a total range of 1,400km when fully fuelled and charged. A smooth new bodyshell and 20-inch wheels give the newcomer a purposeful look while the large octagonal grille adds a sense of Chery familiarity. For the cabin, designers aimed to create a “warm and tech savvy” space. Highlights include a 15.6-inch HD screen and integrated multifunctional console. Specially crafted 3D stitched seats, meanwhile, add an upmarket touch.

The Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV is set to go on sale internationally in late 2024. South African plans have yet to be announced, but don’t be surprised if it reaches local showrooms in 2025. ALSO AT BEIJING: Volkswagen ID.CODE concept ushers in sleek new design language

"As demand continues to grow for New Energy Vehicles (NEV), Chery is meeting the need for cleaner modes of transportation with its newest addition to the Tiggo SUV family, the Tiggo 9 PHEV," Chery said. "Revealed at the Beijing Auto Show, this flagship SUV showcases state-of-the-art technology that will launch Chery into a sustainable future."