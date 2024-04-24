Tyre and wheel theft is on the rise in Johannesburg’s western suburbs, community policing forums have warned. The Honeydew Community Police Forum (CFP), which covers suburbs including Bromhof, Boskruin, Sundowner, Northriding, Northgate, Weltevredenpark, Little Falls, Radiokop, Ruimsig and other areas, said there has been a “massive” increase in overnight vehicle tyre theft over the past few weeks.

The CPF said a spike in incidents had been reported in numerous suburbs in north western Joburg, including Randpark Ridge, Weltevreden Park, Florida, Fairlands and Bergbron. These criminals usually target homes with low walls where access to the property is relatively easy, the CPF said. In some cases multiple vehicles on a single property are relieved of their rims. “We want to encourage residents to take precautions if their vehicles are parked outside and within eye’s view from the road,” said Michael Steyn, Honeydew CPF public relations officer.

“Where possible install wheel lock nuts to make it more difficult for these criminals to remove them. If you have beams outside, then please make sure they’re armed.” Video footage seen by the CPF showed that the perpetrators did not arrive on foot, instead making use of getaway vehicles, and it appears that syndicates are involved in the recent spike in cases. Surveillance footage showed the same vehicles were being used on a rotational basis, often alternating week by week, Steyn said, pointing to the work of a syndicate targeting the area.