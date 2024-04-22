Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Independent Online | Motoring
Search IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, April 22, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Coupe debuts as brand’s fastest accelerating production car ever

  • The new GT 63 S E Performance is the fastest-accelerating Mercedes-AMG product of all time.

    The new GT 63 S E Performance is the fastest-accelerating Mercedes-AMG product of all time.

Published 4h ago

Share

Hybrid systems usually pair with smaller petrol engines, and with good reason.

But when you combine Mercedes-AMG’s twin-turbo V8 with a 150kW rear-mounted electric motor, the result is nothing short of explosive.

We’ve already seen this set-up in AMG’S GT 4-Door and SL 63 S E Performance models, and now the second-generation GT Coupe has become the latest beneficiary.

With system outputs of 600kW and up to 1,420Nm, the new GT 63 S E Performance model can rocket from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, according to claims, and reach a top speed of 320km/h.

This makes it the fastest-accelerating Mercedes production model of all time, even leaving the GT Black Series in its trail.

The permanently excited synchronous electric motor connects directly to the rear axle via a two-speed transmission and mechanical limited slip differential, but when things get a little too loose, some of that urge can be transferred to the front wheels via a cardan shaft.

The 6.1 kWh high performance battery also sits above the rear axle, enabling drivers to cover up to 13km on electric power alone.

But there’s more to this vehicle than insane power and torque.

For starters, AMG has installed an active aerodynamic element beneath the front bumper, that can extend downwards to create the Venturi effect, effectively sucking the car onto the road at higher speeds.

Also part of the deal is AMG’s Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation, as well as active rear-axle steering that greatly enhances agility at low and high speeds.

AMG’s ceramic composite braking system, with six-piston callipers at the front, is a standard feature too.

The new GT 63 hybrid model rolls on 21-inch alloy wheels with a five-spoke design, but clients can choose from four alternative designs in various colours.

Inside, the 2+2 cabin comes with electrically adjustable AMG sports seats with three massage programmes, and there is a large selection of upholsteries to choose from.

What’s more, the MBUX multimedia system has numerous AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions.

Related video:

IOL Motoring

Related Topics:

SportscarCoupeMercedesHybrid