Mercedes-AMG’s 620kW GT 63 S E flagship four-door gets a refresh

Mercedes-AMG’s ridiculously powerful flagship four-door has been given a nip and tuck for 2024. The updated Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door was announced in Europe this week, and our contact at Mercedes SA tells us it’ll hit our shores sometime in 2024.

The GT 63 4-Door gets a revised front end inspired by the new AMG GT Coupe that was revealed earlier this year. Here we see a wider air intake below the model-specific grille, which now has black trim below it to resemble the aforementioned two-door, while vertical air ducts are now integrated into the outside of the front apron. A new exterior colour has also been added in the form of Opalite White Metallic. Inside the performance model has an updated MBUX infotainment system, featuring redesigned, AMG-specific displays and individually configurable functions.

It also gains new standard features, including an electrically operated sunroof and wireless phone charger. Also part of the deal is a Burmester Surround Sound System, although you’ll have to pay a little extra for the Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Surround version. Mercedes-AMG has not done any tinkering beneath the bonnet of the GT 63 SE 4-Door, and do you blame them?

The hybrid powertrain already boasts system outputs of 620kW and 1,400Nm, which is apparently enough to catapult you from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds, making it even faster than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. The 4-Door’s hybrid system pairs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor and AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission. Above the e-motor is a 6.1 kWh AMG high-performance lithium-ion battery that allows the vehicle to cover around 12km on electric power only.