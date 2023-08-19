All-new Mercedes-AMG GT revealed with 2+2 seating, standard V8

Sharper looks. More practicality. Eight cylinders only. It’s hard not to like where Mercedes-AMG is heading with the second-generation GT coupe. For starters, it’s quite a bit larger than the outgoing model, with overall length having grown by 182mm, and this has allowed the carmaker to offer a 2+2 seating layout for the first time.

Mercedes-AMG says the rear seats can accommodate people up to 1.5 metres tall, while the boot capacity is a more useful 321 litres. The new GT is also slightly longer than the SL Roadster, with which it shares many of its bits and pieces, but thankfully designers avoided creating a tin-top carbon copy of the latter. “The new AMG GT Coupé combines highly dynamic driving characteristics and distinctive sportiness with a high level of everyday comfort,” said Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Mercedes-AMG Management Board.

“With the new dimension concept and optional 2+2 seats, we are directly responding to the wishes of our customers.” Are you worried yet, Porsche 911? While it might be more suitable for everyday use than its predecessor, the new Mercedes-AMG GT hasn’t gone soft in the performance department.

While rumours of the smaller C63 sedan returning to V8 power are apparently untrue, the eight-cylinder beast is still very much alive in the new GT. Only two versions have been announced for now, a GT 63 4Matic+ and GT 55 4Matic+, and both feature the Affalterbach firm’s twin-turbo V8 powerplant in different states of tune. Those splurging on the GT 63 will get to enjoy 430kW and 800Nm, which Mercedes-AMG says is enough to hurtle it from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. The GT 55 is hardly short-changed by comparison, with outputs of 350kW and 700Nm, and a 3.9 second sprint time.

In both models the engine is paired with an AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed automatic transmission with wet multi-disc start-off clutch. As you probably noticed when we mentioned ‘4Matic’, all-wheel drive is standard, and thankfully it’s the fully variable type. Four-wheel steering is also in place to sharpen up the handling, as is the adaptive AMG Active Ride Control suspension system with hydraulic roll stabilisation. Extensive active aerodynamic systems are in place at the front and rear of the GT.