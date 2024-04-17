Tables turn as circus accuses animal rights group of mistreating dogs at Cape picket

An animal rights group has been taken to task by McLaren Circus over allegations that dogs were "mistreated" during a recent picket in Muizenberg, Cape Town. It is believed that Beauty without Cruelty South Africa (BWCSA) members, some with dogs on leashes, staged a picket outside the circus venue last week.

In email correspondence to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, McLaren Circus’ Karl Hildebrandt said they were shocked and appalled by how the dogs were treated. "For the past hour, we witnessed protesters, representing Beauty without Cruelty, with their dogs on leads. These dogs were subjected to being outside, right along the busy road of Promenade Road, for the past hour, without access to any drinking water," Hildebrant said. He also raised concerns about the noise levels emanating from a megaphone used by BWCSA’s Chad Cupido.

"Along with visible distress caused to these dogs, they can be seen somewhat aggressive to one another, trying to get away and being choked by their collar, then being dragged away by their collar," Hildebrandt said. He queried whether the group had permits to allow the dogs to be displayed at the picket.

Beauty without Cruelty has been slammed by McLaren Circus for the apparent mistreatment of dogs at a Muizenberg protest. Picture: Supplied Responding to the McLaren’s email, Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector, Jaco Pieterse said a thorough investigation will be undertaken following Hildebrandt's concerns. "The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is dedicated to the welfare of all animals and takes any allegations of mistreatment very seriously, irrespective of the context in which they occur. We understand your concerns regarding the events that transpired during the protest by Beauty Without Cruelty in Muizenberg," Pieterse said in response to Hildebrandt's concerns.

Speaking to IOL, BWCSA’s Toni Brockhoven said it is always most unfortunate when members of the public attending peaceful protests don’t make considered decisions. “We fully concur that all animals, in fact, should not be subjected to loud noises, or be denied access to water. Over 15 years of protests against the wild animals in the circus, this is the first such incident that has occurred. “We certainly will ensure that the requirements for attendance are clearly noted on all events going forward, and we look forward to the day that wild animals are not subjected to crowds, loud noises, lights, constant travel and cages for 11 months a year,” Brockhoven said.