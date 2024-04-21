Skipper drowns after boat capsizes off Cape Point

According to Craig Lambinon spokesperson for National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) NSRI Kommetjie, NSRI Simonstown and NSRI Hout Bay duty crews were activated following reports of a fisherman missing at Brightwaters, on the Atlantic side of Cape Point at around 9am.

A 39-year-old fisherman drowned off Cape Point on Saturday morning after their boat capsized.

“Cape Medical Response (CMR) said they received the call from SA National Parks rangers who raised the alarm.

“It is reported that two men arrived at the Cape Point main gate and reported that their boat had capsized at Brightwaters, 1.5 nautical miles South of Olifantsbospunt, during the early hours of the morning and their skipper was missing.

“They confirmed that they had both managed to reach the shore after their boat reportedly capsized in the surf zone in dense fog.