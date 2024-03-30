Cape Town man drowns on Good Friday in Mossel Bay

The 32-year-old man from Strand was declared deceased at Dana Bay in Mossel Bay.

A Cape Town man on holiday along the Garden Route drowned on Good Friday while fishing.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed the incident, NSRI Mossel Bay station commander, JC Roos said duty crews were activated at about 12.25pm, following reports from an off-duty Fire and Rescue Services officer who was at Dana Bay.

“Two NSRI rescue craft were launched, an NSRI rescue vehicle, NSRI rescue swimmers - in their private vehicles, Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad and ambulance, Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services, Mossel Bay Law Enforcement and the SA Police Service (SAPS) responded. SAPS Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS) were alerted.

“On arrival on the scene, one adult male had been assisted from the water and he was not injured and one man was missing. Public members spotted the second man in the surf zone where an NSRI rescue swimmer and Fire and Rescue Services rescue swimmer recovered the man to the beach,” Roos said.