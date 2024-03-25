NSRI continues searching for six fishermen missing at sea

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is continuing an extensive search operation for six fishermen missing at sea. On Monday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the men are believed to be from Hout Bay and Hawston in the Western Cape.

The fishermen were at sea onboard a grey Ballistic 7.8 metre rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) named ‘Berta Fishing Experience’ on Sunday when they were reported missing by concerned family, colleagues, and friends. “The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) , supported by NSRI's Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) Cape Town Port Control, NSRI Simonstown, NSRI Hermanus, NSRI Hout Bay, NSRI Kommetjie, NSRI Table Bay and NSRI operations controllers, the South African Police Services (SAPS), Police Sea Borderline Control and Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS), are assisting in search grid plotting over an extensive search area deep sea South and South West of Cape Point, where it is believed that the six local men were reportedly fishing during Saturday afternoon and night.” Lambinon said it appears the fishermen may have been deep sea south or south west of Cape Point late on Saturday evening and a search involving the NSRI rescue craft, commercial fishing and motor vessels and recreational fishermen has as yet yielded no signs of the missing men and their craft.

“Telkom Maritime Radio Services are broadcasting an all ships marine VHF radio broadcast alerting vessels in the area to be on the lookout,” he said. “Ski-Boat Mobile and local boating and maritime communities are assisting to spread the word for all vessels and ships at sea to report any sightings.” Family members of the missing fishermen have opened missing person cases.