Missing KZN skipper's family say search continues amid fake news

The search for missing KwaZulu-Natal North Coast skipper, John “Matambu” Dercksen, is continuing five days after his burnt charter boat was discovered in Mozambique. Matambu was reported missing on March 16 when he failed to return to Sodwana Bay after an unidentified passenger boarded his fishing skiboat, Magnum Too, earlier that day.

Family spokesperson Candice Eilertsen clarified that the surname of her uncle by marriage is actually Dercksen. “John Dercksen was renamed John Matambu by the Zulu people of Sodwana Bay, who love him dearly. ‘Matambu’ means bones ... rope ... tall and thin ... and to respect his friends, our John took the name Matambu.” She said Wednesday was an “awful” day for the family because of fake reports that Matambu and his passenger had been found.

“There were also fake reports that the suspect had been arrested or that someone had brought him in for questioning. None of it was true at all.” Eilertsen said there is no real update with regard to Matambu’s whereabouts. However, there are unconfirmed reports from the family that the passenger has been identified and is now wanted as a person of interest in the case.

KZN police referred “The Mercury” to Interpol for further details on the matter, which in turn referred this publication to the national authorities. Interpol said: “Please note that the organisation does not comment on specific cases or individuals, we advise you to contact the relevant national authorities.” Eilertsen said while the search has not been successful thus far, there was “huge momentum” building.