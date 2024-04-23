Police training officer arrested for rape of female trainee

A police training instructor has been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on a charge of rape. It is alleged the instructor raped a female police trainee.

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the incident took place on March 31. “It is alleged that on 31 March 2024, a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called a female police trainee to his office and she went to the office after she had several excuses in the past for not going to his office. “It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her. She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately,” Shuping said.

The police trainee reported the rape a few days after the incident. A case was reported and referred to Ipid for investigation. The police training instructor was arrested on Sunday, April 21. “Ipid arrested the instructor on Sunday, 21 April on a charge of rape. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday, April 22, and the case was postponed to May 2, for a formal bail application,” Shuping said.