Western Cape police captain jailed to 20 years for raping a 14-year-old girl

A policeman who was supposed uphold the law has been found guilty of raping a teenage and sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the police watchdog confirmed the sentence and conviction of Captain Andre Bekkies, who is attached to the SAPS’s Protection and Security Services.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Bekkies, was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault in the Parow Magistrates' Court this week. Speaking about the case, Shuping said a case of rape and sexual assault was reported to Ipid following allegations Bekkies assaulted a 14-year-old girl on December 13, 2019 at around 8pm. “Ipid investigated the matter and handed the docket to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Western Cape after their investigation.

“The DPP decided that Captain Bekkies should be charged for rape and three counts of sexual assault.” The Magistrate jailed Bekkies to 20 years for rape, three years for the first count of sexual assault and five years each for the other two counts of sexual assault. “He will effectively serve 20 years imprisonment after the court ordered the sentences to run concurrently,” concluded Shuping.

In another incident, last month, a Western Cape cop, is also facing rape charges. Ipid said the police officer is alleged to have raped a woman in the police station holding cells. The woman in the holding cells had been arrested for assault.