Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital to receive a new R110 million Orthopaedic Unit

The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town has marked a milestone as it held a sod-turning ceremony on Thursday as construction is set to begin on a new orthopaedic unit worth R110 million. The Children’s Hospital Trust said this new unit will be a groundbreaking addition to the hospital.

Spokesperson for the Trust, Zodidi Dano, said this project marks a significant milestone in its commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to children. “As we mark three decades of tireless fundraising for paediatric healthcare, this dedicated unit embodies our unwavering commitment to ensuring children get access to high-quality healthcare,” Dano said. The new unit will benefit over 1,400 clubfoot patients, conduct 1,000 surgeries annually, and provide care for more than 5,500 outpatients.

“The Orthopaedic Unit will serve as a cornerstone of specialised care, offering multidisciplinary services under one roof. Not only will the Orthopaedic Unit elevate the standard of care, but it will also serve as a hub for education and training, nurturing the next generation of medical professionals. “With upgraded facilities and a comprehensive range of services, including inpatient and outpatient care, acute and chronic treatment, and rehabilitation,” Dano said. Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital CEO Dr Anita Parbhoo said paediatric orthopaedic practices have changed significantly over the years, necessitating infrastructure that is appropriate to take orthopaedic services forward into the future.

“We are grateful to the Children’s Hospital Trust for building a state-of-the-art unit that allows us to take paediatric orthopaedic services to a higher standard.” “We thank the Children’s Hospital Trust team and leadership for their unwavering dedication and shared passion for the children of this province – we are truly thankful for your continued partnership,” Parbhoo said. [email protected]