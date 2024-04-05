R45,000 donated to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital by firefighters

The City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Service handed over a R45,000 donation to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital on Thursday, April 4. In 2009, the City's firefighters began raising money for the hospital’s burns section.

However, in 2012, they decided to expand the programme, with the majority of the funds earned during the annual fire personnel ball. The proceeds are raised by ticket sales and donations from the Llandudno community. Alderman JP Smith, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security said the firefighters are on the front-lines daily, saving lives while seeing how many children are affected by the fire disasters. “As first responders, they see how young lives are impacted by the havoc and aftermath of fires. Our men and women in uniform are not only willing to put their lives on the line, but their passion goes beyond the job. This annual initiative shows their hearts and calling and I commend them for that,” Smith said.

The initiative is being led by Arlene Wehr, assistant chief: District West, and Mark Adams, station commander of the Training Academy. The burns service of the Red Cross Children's War Memorial Hospital is one of the busiest, with children and families travelling considerable distances to receive treatment. Burns are the third largest cause of injury-related mortality among children.

Every year, the hospital’s speciality burns section accepts 800 to 1,000 youngsters. Every year, there are an extra 4,000 to 5,000 outpatient contact visits. “Children from remote areas move from multiple health facilities, with some having extended waiting time on ambulances before accessing the specialised care they urgently require at the Red Cross Children’s War Memorial Hospital. This not only delays crucial treatment, heightening infection risks and prolonging recovery periods, but also places undue strain on families already grappling with immense challenges,” said the chief executive of the Children’s Hospital Trust, Chantel Cooper. “With the Burns Project, we want to strengthen burns services for children in the Western Cape to ensure earlier intervention, improve overall outcomes, and reduce the burden on families who do not reside near Cape Town.”