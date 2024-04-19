Cape Town high school learner killed in gang crossfire

As gangs continue their reign of terror across Cape Town, a high school learner was killed on Friday afternoon after getting caught in a crossfire. The Grade 11 learner from Belgravia High School in Athlone was gunned down just before 1pm. The suspects fled the scene.

It is believed that after the teenager was shot, she ran back to school and collapsed. She was declared dead at the scene. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, said another person died during the shooting incident. “The Athlone community is encouraged to assist police with information that will deliver the suspects who are responsible for an incident that claimed the life of an innocent schoolgirl this afternoon.

“With scant regard for the lives of others, rival gangs fired several shots randomly at around 12.30pm, killing a 20-year-old man in Canal Road in Athlone. A 16-year-old girl who was standing at the gates of Belgravia High School in Vlei Road was caught in the crossfire and sustained a fatal gunshot wound,” Traut said. The suspects are yet to be apprehended. Police urge anyone with information to come forward with information.