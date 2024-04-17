Manhunt launched for suspect who shot and killed Atlantis police officer on duty

The Western Cape police management have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed an on-duty Atlantis police sergeant on Wednesday. The incident took place in Mamre, a small town just outside of Atlantis, when the 44-year-old sergeant and his partner were responding to a complaint before 1pm.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, confirmed the incident. “Preliminary information suggests that the 44-year-old sergeant and his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint at about 12.45pm at Klapmuts Street. “Upon arrival at the address, the suspect allegedly during a scuffle, took the service pistol of the deceased police official and fatally shot him.

“The suspect also opened fire on the partner of the sergeant whereafter he fled the scene on foot. The partner of the sergeant was not hurt,” Potelwa said. Provincial police management has condemned the murder of the sergeant in the strongest terms. Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile expressed his dismay at the senseless act.

“It is disheartening that a police official responding to a complaint is shot with his own service pistol. Police are there to protect community members. They should not come under attack,” Patekile said. Meanwhile, the search for the wanted suspect continues with additional forces deployed to enhance the search. Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) will be investigating the murder. The identity of the deceased sergeant will be released once his next of kin have been informed.