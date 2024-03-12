Woman who murdered her police officer husband and staged it as a suicide has been sentenced to correctional supervision

An Eastern Cape woman who shot dead her police constable husband and reported the death as a suicide, has been sentenced in the Fort Beaufort Regional Court. Andiswa Nqiqi, 38, was convicted for the police officer’s murder.

Constable Wongama Nqiqi, 25, was murdered in August 2021, just after 4.20pm. Eastern Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said police received information about a police officer who shot himself in Zwide, Fort Beaufort. “On arrival at the scene, the police identified the deceased as Constable Wongama Nqiqi, who was attached to Doringkloof Community Service Centre, lying on the floor in a pool of blood still in police uniform.

“The report received from the wife of Nqiqi was that he came back carrying a carry pack of alcohol. They argued and she told him to put the firearm away and the Constable put the firearm against his head and shot himself,” Mgolodela said. Further investigation into the alleged suicide was conducted and witnesses who were present during the incident were also questioned. It was then discovered that the constable did not die by suicide, but he was killed by his wife after the argument.

Mgolodela said the mother of four conspired with witnesses. “The wife connived with the witnesses to collaborate her version of the statement that the deceased shot and killed himself. “Andiswa Nqiqi was arrested by the Gqeberha-based National Priority Violent Crime Unit of the Hawks and Fort Beaufort Detectives on the same day of the incident,” Mgolodela said.