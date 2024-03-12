Three ‘hired killers’ die in gunbattle with police in the Eastern Cape

Three suspects allegedly linked to murders in the Eastern Cape were killed in a shootout with police. Eastern Cape police said two further suspects were injured and one person was arrested on scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said members from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) operationalised intelligence information and intercepted a suspicious vehicle on a gravel road between Nkondlo and Clarkebury near Mhlophekazi Administrative Area in Ngcobo. “As members were attempting to stop the vehicle, some occupants opened fire, and police retaliated. “Three suspects died at the scene, and two were injured, while the sixth suspect was arrested. The injured men are currently in hospital under police guard.”

Police also seized two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Mdleleni said the three suspects, aged between 35 and 52, will be charged for crimes ranging from murder to possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and are expected to appear in court soon. He said no police officers were injured during the incident.

District commissioner, Major General Rudolph Adolph lauded members for their swift action. "There is a possibility that these men were operating as hired murderers, and your actions possibly saved a life.“ Last week, in KZN, two suspects linked to the murder of five members of an Ulundi family were killed in a gunbattle with police.