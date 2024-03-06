Ulundi family murders: Two suspects killed in shootout with police

Two suspects allegedly linked to the murder of five members of an Ulundi family were killed in a gunbattle with police on Tuesday. Police said five people were killed on Sunday morning at a homestead at Dumaneni in Ulundi.

The victims were identified as Mandlenkosi Mayise, 66, Delisile Mayise, 63, Phemile Mayise, 36, Bongathini Mayise, 34, and Phindile Mayise, 29. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said when police arrived at the scene they were informed that three gunmen entered the premises and opened fire at the family members. “Four family members died at the scene and the fifth one died on the way to hospital,” Lt-Col Gwala said.

“Five counts of murder were opened for investigation at Ulundi SAPS. “The docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.” Gwala said on Tuesday afternoon, police officers from the National Intervention Unit acted on information regarding the hitmen involved in the murders in Ulundi.

“The information led the team to a homestead at Encanyini, KwaYanguye in Melmoth. “As police officers approached the homestead, two armed men emerged from a rondavel and opened fire at the police officers. “The two suspects died at the scene following a shootout with the police officers.”

The suspects are believed to be in their 30s. “Police recovered a revolver and a rifle plus 24 rounds of ammunition from the deceased’s suspects. “A search was conducted inside the rondavel and police found four cellphones and four rounds of shotgun ammunition.”