Cop shot dead during an argument at social event

Durban — Investigations are under way into the death of a policeman who was shot dead at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Port Shepstone during a social event on Friday. Constable Edgar Siyanda Ndlovu, a member of the Public Order Policing unit, was off duty and socialising with friends and fellow policemen after watching a soccer match between local clubs when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating whether Ndlovu was shot in the stomach by another off-duty policeman after an argument over his glass of alcohol. The accused is stationed at the SAPS in Harding. A source told the Daily News that a fight broke out between the two officers after empty bottles and glasses were cleared from the table. “Players from the football teams had to intervene to resolve the dispute.

“It is alleged that the suspect went to fetch a gun from his bakkie and fired a warning shot,” the source said. Ndlovu was rushed to the Gamalakhe Clinic where he died. A source said a local security company, Wolf, chased the suspect who ran into a dead-end road where he was arrested.

Ray Nkonyeni Municipality councillor Phumlani “Mapu” Gumbi said he knew Ndlovu and praised him for his dedication to soccer. The Ndlovu family could not be reached for comment. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said a police officer would appear in court.

“A police officer involved in the fatal injury of another member has been arrested. He will appear in court to face a murder charge,” said Shuping. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Monwabisi Mkulisi, 33, will apply for bail in the Kokstad Magistrate’s Court where he is facing a charge of murder following the fatal shooting of Constable Smanga Mtolo, 29. Mtolo was stationed at Evatt police station.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mtolo was allegedly shot and killed by Mkulisi while he was off-duty in the Ndawana area on July 8, 2023. “It is alleged that Constable Mtolo was sitting in his private vehicle with friends when he was approached by Mkulisi. They had a conversation. Mtolo stepped out of his vehicle. While talking, Mkulisi allegedly fired several shots fatally wounding him and injuring two of Mtolo’s friends.” The Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested Mkulisi last Monday. He was traced to and arrested in Mpumalanga, where he was hiding.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union president Thulani Ngwenya has flagged critical issues facing its members over the festive season, urging police and particularly traffic officers to be vigilant. He noted the escalation in police killings, with 69 lives lost at the hands of criminals in 2023. “The government must declare war against those who commit this deadly crime; current legislation must be amended to classify this barbaric act as treason. A mandatory life sentence for those found guilty must be actioned as a matter of urgency to effectively end this plague,” said Ngwenya. He urged all law enforcement members to be on their guard this festive season.