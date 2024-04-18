Suspect who shot and killed Atlantis police sergeant gunned down

The man who shot and killed an on-duty Atlantis police officer was found on Thursday and shot dead while refusing to surrender. Sergeant Adrian Mahoney, 44, was shot and killed on Wednesday, in Mamre just outside Atlantis while responding to a domestic dispute before 1pm accompanied by his partner.

At the time Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, confirmed the incident. “Preliminary information suggests that the 44-year-old sergeant and his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint at about 12.45pm at Klapmuts Street,” Potelwa said. Murder suspect gunned down. Photo: supplied “Upon arrival at the address, the suspect allegedly during a scuffle, took the service pistol of the deceased police official and fatally shot him,” Potelwa said.

“The suspect also opened fire on the partner of the sergeant whereafter he fled the scene on foot. The partner of the sergeant was not hurt.” Police launched a manhunt for the suspect and searched overnight for him. The matter was handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) for probing.

The scene where the murderer was shot dead. Photo: supplied The suspect had fled with the sergeant’s official state firearm. On Thursday morning, the search continued for the cop killer. He was believed to be hiding out in the bush surrounding the small town, however, a combat team found him on a farm.

The suspect was urged to surrender but instead refused and pointed the state firearm at police officers. He was gunned down. The state firearm was recovered. The crime scene is still active and police or the Hawks have referred all inquiries to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) but it has yet to respond.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen condemned the murder in the strongest terms. “We should not lose our officers in this manner. As I have previously stated, those who attack or murder any law enforcement officer should be charged as one who is attacking the state as these officers are upholding and enforcing our country’s laws to ensure citizens are protected,” Allen said. [email protected]