Drowning at excursions: Should swimming now form part of the South African school curriculum?

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has added its voice to growing calls for swimming to be added as a mandatory life skill in the South African national curriculum. This follows the recent tragic drowning of two Gauteng pupils -Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya,17, - during an excursion at the Hennops River in Centurion.

Social media users added their voices to the debate arguing that the school did not take the necessary precautions, while others highlighted the importance of acquiring swimming skills, which can ultimately save lives. The boys drowned allegedly during an unsanctioned discipline camp held by non-governmental organisation Rising Stars Generation. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has appointed an independent law firm to probe the tragedy.

Siphamandla Peterson and Sibusiso Sibiya who perished during the unsanctioned discipline camp hosted in Centurion last week. Picture: Screengrab Weighing in on the ongoing discourse about water safety and learners, the National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary, Matakanye Matakanya said the growing calls are a step in the right direction. He told IOL that water safety should now be included in the educational curriculum in South Africa. National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary, Matakanye Matakanya. Picture: Supplied “Firstly, we want to condemn the negligence of the people who are given the responsibility to look after our children. When you go for those excursions you have to apply and the Department (of Basic Education) has to grant the permission. I do not see how the department granting permission for excursions that they do not know how they look like,” said Matakanya.

“Maybe one of the measures we can take to prevent these (drownings) is through training of learners in swimming. However, the problem that arises there is land. If swimming is added into the curriculum, the people who are going to benefit are those in former model C schools because they have the land, the swimming and the resources. Learners in Kathlehong going through swimming lessons. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media “We feel that the issue of swimming for learners now has to be considered seriously. Even though schools in the townships do not have the land and resources, communal facilities can be an option for learners from different schools to go and have lessons,” he said. Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute said two of its instructors have been dispatched to the Daveyton Skills School to teach learners about water safety in the aftermath of the shocking drowning incident.

Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute Craig Lambinon said the drowning prevention instructors are teaching the learners aspects including safety around water, survival swimming and how to call the emergency services. The National Sea Rescue Institute’s states that there are approximately 1,484 drownings across South Africa annually, of which 29% (450) occur amongst children under 14 years. File Picture Lambinon said the calls for swimming to be added into the school curriculum are a positive step. “We have, from many years – I would say for the last 12 years – been encouraging water safety to be part of the curriculum. I must be honest with you, we have actually been successful with it. That is a bold initiative where (water safety) can be part of the curriculum for every school in South Africa,” he said.

“Now, the problem we have is that more drownings happen inland than on the coastline. Those are the statistics. We don’t particularly like statistics with water drownings because one time of the year is never (like) the next.” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon He said the majority of people at the risk of drowning are children under the age of 14. In other incidents, minor children drown in buckets and dishes at their homes, which means water safety education is needed beyond the school environment. However, national spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, Elijah Mhlanga said the existing regulations governing school excursions are sufficient to protect learners – if the protocols are adhered to.

Basic Education national spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. File Picture “The core of the problem is not the lack of swimming skills but rather the contravention of protocols that regulate the safety of learners during school excursions. So, we need to diagnose the problems correctly in order to come up with the correct remedy,” Mhlanga spoke to IOL. “We need to resist the temptation to throw everything into the curriculum. We tried the same with other social problems, through life orientation and what happens is that learners start viewing the subjects as academic subjects as opposed to life skills required to survive in the real world.” Mhlanga said some of the schools believe they can carry the excursions without being spotted.