Help floods in to assist Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

After appealing to the public for help, a local animal clinic in Cape Town has been left in awe by the public. Earlier this month, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha were left gutted after the storms hit their facility hard.

The clinic was affected by having its fences broken, roofs damaged, and two external heaters that keep hospital patients warm, destroyed. The NPO animal clinic appealed for financial help after incurring damage costs of approximately R40,000. Fundraising and Communications Executive, Marcelle du Plessis expressed immense gratitude to the public and Four Paws, a local animal organisation, for their support. Donations have resulted in repairs of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. Picture: Supplied / Mdzananda Animal Clinic “We are absolutely blown away by the support we have received. Not only did we receive financial donations but we received numerous emails and calls offering support too.

“The donations have helped us with repairs and all extra funding will go to caring for the sick and injured pets and homeless dogs and cats of Khayelitsha,” Du Plessis said. Donations have resulted in repairs of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. Photo: Mdzananda Animal Clinic Mdzananda Clinic treats around 1,500 animals, primarily dogs and cats, per month. It is the only animal clinic and shelter serving Khayelitsha and its surrounding communities. The clinic’s General Manager, Sister Heidi May said without its services many injured and ill pets would live lives in pain or even die.