Animal clinic appeals for assistance after Cape Storm wreckage

The recent storms that hit the Western Cape have left devastating destruction in its wake and a local animal clinic in Khayelitsha is bearing the brunt of it. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic and shelter were hit hard by the gale-force winds and torrential rains that battered the city.

The clinic serves an average of 1,500 animals per month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, sterilisations, mobile clinics and an animal ambulance. The adverse weather caused significant damage to the facility’s infrastructure, leading to an urgent call for support. The storms tore through the area and resulted in the damage of fences, roofs have been left leaking, and two of the clinic’s expensive outdoor heaters - essential for heating the outside hospital cages - have been damaged.

Fundraising and Communications Executive of the facility, Marcelle du Plessis said the unforeseen destruction has resulted in unexpected costs to the clinic’s budget, placing strain on its ability to provide crucial care and support to the animals in need. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is appealing to the general public for donations to help repair the damage and ensure the continuation of operations at the clinic. “Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the animals in our care, and we urgently need support from the community to restore our facilities and continue our vital work.

“The cost to rectify the damage and to purchase new heaters will be between R30,000 and R40,000. This is an unexpected cost we were not planning for and it puts strain on our budget,” General Manager, Sr Heidi May said. Donations can be made to Mdzananda Animal Clinic Standard Bank

Savings Account Account: 075595710 Branch code: 025009