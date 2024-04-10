SPCA out in the field assisting animals affected by the recent choppy weather

Cape Town - Mobile animal clinics have been set-up for destitute pets in areas worst affected by the inclement weather experienced this week. While mop-up operations were still afoot across the Cape metro yesterday, the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA said many animals in Strand, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Kayamandi and Khayelitsha were hungry, cold and tired.

CoGH SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said that their teams were in the field to assist animals without shelter, while their mobile clinics were deployed. “Where people suffer, animals suffer by default. We don’t have exact stats at the moment, and our teams are still out in the field. “There are many animals without shelter and exposed to the elements or left homeless by the fact that their homes have been damaged or destroyed.

“Animals experience the same suffering when exposed to the elements as we do,” she said. The CoGH SPCA representatives have been stationed at the City of Cape Town’s Joint Operation Centre in Goodwood since the weekend, to help affected animals. Abraham said that the JOC provided a platform for sharing information regarding the extent of the disaster, and made resources available for rescue and relief efforts.

“This means that by being present at the JOC, we’re able to effectively mobilise our resources to the worst affected areas and help as many animals as possible,” she said. She added that they would remain at the JOC and in the field until weather conditions improved. “This is only the first storm of the season.

“The SPCA will continue to take a proactive and collaborative approach to our rescue efforts. “Assisting animals during adverse weather conditions is not just an act of kindness, it’s a moral imperative that reflects our values as a society,” she said. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “To many families, those animals are completely part of their family and are like children to them.”