Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

PICS: Nearly 3,000 structures affected by storm across Cape Town

Somerset Mall closed due to roof damage from severe winds. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Somerset Mall closed due to roof damage from severe winds. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Published 20m ago

Share

In an update on the aftermath of the storm that hit Cape Town, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management revealed that nearly 3,000 structures were affected.

The Western Cape has been hit with gale-force winds, torrential rains and thunderstorms.

At the weekend, the South African Weather Service issued a level 9 weather warning.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said officials are monitoring high-risk areas and determining the need for humanitarian and engineering relief where impacts have been reported.

A tree fell on six shacks in Kayamnandi in Stellenbosch. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Department volunteers are also on the ground assisting with damage assessments.

Danie Ackermann Primary School was damaged by wind in Somerset west. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

“At least 28 incidents have been listed in areas where structural damage occurred due to the wind, including Delft, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Blue Downs, Somerset West, Northpine, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Monwabisi and commercial properties in Strand.

Thick clouds roll in over the Cape Town city bowl. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

“At this stage, the number of structures affected – subject to more detailed assessment – is 2,779. Reports of flooding were received in Gaba Village (Leonsdale/Epping area), 12 structures in Empolweni, Khayelitsha, and approximately 400 structures in Monwabisi. In many instances, affected residents are sheltering with friends and family,” Powell said.

A concrete lamppost fell onto a parked car in Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough/ Independent Newspapers

Disaster Risk Management has arranged humanitarian relief through its non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners, while the Roads Department is assisting with the provision of sand in some areas.

Floods in Strand as heavy rains and winds continue to lash Western Cape. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

“More than 100 incidents of uprooted/damaged trees have been reported since Saturday – these incidents are being attended to by Recreation and Parks and the Traffic Service.

Floods in Strand as heavy rains and winds continue to lash Western Cape. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Relevant City departments are dealing with burst pipes, electricity outages, and managing remaining road closures.

Roofs damaged as strong winds and rain continues in Strand, Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

“The City thanks Checkers 60/60, Peninsula Beverages, and Community Chest who have heeded the call for donations in the form of foodstuff, blankets, water, and refreshments. GrandWest will be donating soft relief in the amount of R132,000,” Powell said.

[email protected]

IOL

Related Topics:

weatherweather forecastweather phenomenaenvironmentnatureCity of Cape TownSA Weather ServiceCape TownWestern CapeSouth AfricaWeatherSafetyFloodsEnergy