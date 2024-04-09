PICS: Nearly 3,000 structures affected by storm across Cape Town

In an update on the aftermath of the storm that hit Cape Town, the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management revealed that nearly 3,000 structures were affected.
The Western Cape has been hit with gale-force winds, torrential rains and thunderstorms.
At the weekend, the South African Weather Service issued a level 9 weather warning.
The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said officials are monitoring high-risk areas and determining the need for humanitarian and engineering relief where impacts have been reported.
Department volunteers are also on the ground assisting with damage assessments.
“At least 28 incidents have been listed in areas where structural damage occurred due to the wind, including Delft, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Blue Downs, Somerset West, Northpine, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Monwabisi and commercial properties in Strand.
“At this stage, the number of structures affected – subject to more detailed assessment – is 2,779. Reports of flooding were received in Gaba Village (Leonsdale/Epping area), 12 structures in Empolweni, Khayelitsha, and approximately 400 structures in Monwabisi. In many instances, affected residents are sheltering with friends and family,” Powell said.
Disaster Risk Management has arranged humanitarian relief through its non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners, while the Roads Department is assisting with the provision of sand in some areas.
“More than 100 incidents of uprooted/damaged trees have been reported since Saturday – these incidents are being attended to by Recreation and Parks and the Traffic Service.
Relevant City departments are dealing with burst pipes, electricity outages, and managing remaining road closures.
“The City thanks Checkers 60/60, Peninsula Beverages, and Community Chest who have heeded the call for donations in the form of foodstuff, blankets, water, and refreshments. GrandWest will be donating soft relief in the amount of R132,000,” Powell said.