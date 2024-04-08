Gift of the Givers in full swing to aid victims of severe weather across SA

Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, has deployed its volunteers across the Western Cape and to other parts of the country to assist those affected by the adverse weather conditions. The Western Cape has been hit hard by torrential rains and gale-force winds. At the weekend, the South African Weather Service issued a level 9 warning.

The City of Cape Town has reported widespread damage to properties, uprooted trees, and power outages across the metropole. Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has urged public and private stakeholders to come together and assist those affected. Structures damaged by Wind at Donkerbos Informal Settlement in De Beers Avenue in Somerset West, Approximately 40 people displaced. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “Gift of the Givers had just responded to three fires over the Easter Weekend in Langa, Du Noon, and Mfuleni, followed by a fire in KTC (Nyanga) and Kayamandi (Stellenbosch) this weekend when calls came from the Western Cape Government and Disaster Risk Management to be on standby for a level 9 intervention. Already last night [Sunday] we responded to Somerset West where roofs were blown off.

“Our Western Cape teams are in a briefing session preparing to respond to the twenty areas requesting assistance. Gauteng teams have been deployed to flood-affected Kroonstad in the Free State. Eastern Cape has called, they expect flooding in Graaff-Reinet, Maraisburg, and a wide area across the province,” Sooliman said. Thick clouds roll in over the Cape Town city bowl. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The organisation, which is not funded by the government, relies on donations from ordinary citizens, CSI divisions from corporates, and crowd-funding Sooliman said CSI managers are generous but need to respond within 24 to 48 hours as a disaster by definition requires speed of response.

“In most cases, it's the vulnerable with minimal life possessions that are the hardest hit. We need to give them hope and restore their faith in humanity. They have been bearing the scars of sub-standard living conditions for generations. “Gift of the Givers is making a call to the government to relook at legislation that allows its various departments to access and employ funds immediately as disaster strikes. We call upon members of our community that have been endowed with good fortune to respond to the needs of those less fortunate, we build positive human relationships through such endeavours. This is what our humanity, which is an integral part of South African DNA, demands of us,” Sooliman said. Those wanting to support current disaster initiatives can deposit to:

Gift of the Givers Standard Bank Account number: 052137228