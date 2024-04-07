Level 9 weather warning prompts Western Cape government to close schools on Monday

The Western Cape Government has announced that schools in the Overberg, Cape Winelands and Helderberg areas will be forced to close on Monday due to a Level 9 warning from the SA Weather Services. Parents and residents in certain parts of the Western Cape have been told that schools will be closed on Monday due to extreme weather conditions.

The weather forecaster issued a level 9 weather warning for the southern parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “We have taken a decision to close all schools in the Overberg, Cape Winelands, and Helderberg (Somerset) areas tomorrow”. “The affected schools will communicate with the parents of their learners with regards to closures. Schools in other areas could be closed, but this will be on a case-by-case basis following the relevant approvals from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as per protocols,” Winde said.

“Independent schools and Education centres are also urged to follow the department’s lead. This was not an easy decision, as we always want our children in schools learning, but given the severity of the weather system and advice from authorities, schools in these regions will be closed on Monday,” he explained. “Our message to residents and visitors to the province is that we know that there is severe weather already impacting us. We have mobilised all of our resources to be on standby to respond where needed and we appeal to you to not take unnecessary risks and listen to the instructions of law enforcement and traffic authorities,” Winde said. Cape Town Major Geordin Hill-Lewis also confirmed this on X (formerly Twitter) said that the Western Cape Government would allow schools to be closed in the Helderberg district of the Cape metro tomorrow, 8 April 2024.

Hill-Lewis also said that residents should avoid all unnecessary travel given the weather conditions. Disaster management Charlotte Powell, the spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, said most of the major weather impacts have been wind-related, with roofs being blown off in Khayelitsha, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Macassar, Strand and Delft. She said the Somerset West Methodist Primary School has also suffered extensive wind damage.

“In the South Peninsula, at least nine properties have been destroyed by a fire in the Glencairn area. Evacuations are currently underway in Fish Hoek. The fire has also caused rock falls along Main Road in the area,” she added. Powell said that the Energy Department is also working on restoring power lines and supply in numerous areas, including Claremont, Fish Hoek, Athlone, Durbanville, Mfuleni, Kuilsriver and Plumstead. Updated road closures Winde in addition said that the City of Cape Town has updated its road closures given the huge wind gusts that have uprooted trees and have even torn off the roof sheets of houses.

Overberg District Municipality R44 Clarence Drive, between Gordonsbay and Rooi-Els is closed Cape Winelands District Municipality

N1, Huguenot Tunnel is closed DR01083 is closed City of Cape Town – Provincial roads