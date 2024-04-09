Cape Storm: uprooted tree incidents exceed winter 2023 incidents

As assessments continue in the wake of torrential rains, gale-force winds, and thunderstorms, the City of Cape Town said its calls at the weekend regarding tree incidents were 108. It said the number of calls attended to after-hours exceeded the total number of incidents attended to during the three-month period of winter in 2023, which was 76.

The Recreation and Parks Department received the highest number of calls from the City Bowl and southern suburbs as well as the Helderberg Basin including Firgrove, Strand, Somerset West, and Gordon’s Bay. Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross said while the number is not nearly as prolific as the number of incidents during an extreme weather spell in September last year when nearly 150 incidents were logged, the tree emergency teams have been truly tested this time around. Uprooted tree incidents were attended to across the City. Photo: CoCT “They are working their way through 108 incidents – which is more than what was reported during the traditional winter period last year,” she said.

“The number of tree incidents is an indication of the severity of this frontal system and a key reminder of why our tree emergency teams are such a critical component. These men and women are out in the elements, to clear obstructions and make areas safe for the public. They have had an incredibly busy weekend and will continue working until all of the incidents have been cleared,” van der Ross said. “The teams are very experienced, as we have seen in seasons gone by, and while this weather episode has had devastating impacts, it has also presented an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for winter.” Uprooted tree incidents were attended to across the City. Photo: CoCT She said the Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for removing trees along municipal roads and public open spaces.

The time to clear an incident varies, depending on several factors including: Mitigating the risk factors around public safety including major roads. The potential loss of lives and severe property damage.