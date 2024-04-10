Charity gala dinner in aid of homeless animals in Khayelitsha

A local animal organisation in Cape Town will be hosting its first-ever Gala Dinner later this month in aid of homeless animals. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha will be hosting an extravagant dinner at the Durbanville Hills Wine Farm.

The organisation aims to raise vital funds for the animals in the area while offering guests an unforgettable evening of gourmet dining, philanthropy, and entertainment. “We are very excited about this event. Dine with Dogs Gala Dinner is going to be an evening of dining and philanthropy not to be missed. The Gala Dinner promises an enchanting atmosphere, uniting like-minded animal lovers in support of Mdzananda Animal Clinic's mission to improve the lives of animals in Khayelitsha. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. File Picture: Independent Newspapers “Guests can anticipate a delightful two-course dinner, complemented by table wine, as well as an array of captivating entertainment and informative talks throughout the evening,” event organiser, Kelly Arendse said.

The clinic helps 1,500 sick, injured, and homeless animals in Khayelitsha monthly. Fundraising and Communications Executive, Marcelle du Plessis said the clinic and its shelter are bursting at the seams and require a lot of funding. “Our yearly cost is just under R15 million and we need all the support we can get from the public to help us care for the animals. We hope that we can sell out at our gala dinner to raise much-needed funds for the pets who rely on our services,” du Plessis said.

Radio personality, Liezel van der Westhuizen will be the master of ceremonies and the entertainment lineup includes comedy gold and ventriloquist, Conrad Koch, along with the soulful melodies of the Isibane se Afrika Choir. At the event, exclusive items and experiences from luxury getaways to unique collectibles will be auctioned off with proceeds all benefiting the animals/ “We are incredibly excited to host this event and invite our community to join us for an evening of compassion and generosity. Every ticket purchased not only ensures a memorable experience for our guests but also makes a tangible difference in the lives of countless animals in need,” Arendse said.