Canine Cuisine: Don’t miss Cape Town’s last Doggy High Tea of the season

Tail-wagging excitement awaits both pooches and their parents as they gather for an afternoon of delicious treats and beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean.
The President Hotel will, once again, host its popular Doggy High Tea on Saturday, 13 April 2024, from 2pm to 4pm.
Pamper your furry companion with an afternoon spread specially crafted for them. The welcome drink of bone broth is followed by a menu featuring canine delights, including meatloaf, beef frikkadel, sweet pawtato fritters, irresistible doggy donuts, pupcakes, pupcorn and more.
For the parents, there is a welcome drink and a menu featuring coronation chicken finger sandwiches, quiches, vol-au-vents, blinis, frangipane tarts, profiteroles, macarons and more.
Set against the backdrop of Lion’s Head, with gorgeous ocean views, The President Hotel in Bantry Bay is the perfect setting for a memorable afternoon.
Guests can enjoy the great vibe while their furry friends mingle and enjoy the company of fellow pups, and can also spoil their pooch and treat them to a stay the night at the pet-friendly hotel where the room will include doggy beds, bowls and a pet-friendly menu.
The price is R225 per pooch, R250 per parent.
To secure your spot at this exclusive event, bookings can be made via WhatsApp at 071 368 9529 or by email at [email protected]. For more information, visit www.presidenthotel.co.za.
IOL Lifestyle