Canine Cuisine: Don’t miss Cape Town’s last Doggy High Tea of the season

Tail-wagging excitement awaits both pooches and their parents as they gather for an afternoon of delicious treats and beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The President Hotel will, once again, host its popular Doggy High Tea on Saturday, 13 April 2024, from 2pm to 4pm.

Pamper your furry companion with an afternoon spread specially crafted for them. The welcome drink of bone broth is followed by a menu featuring canine delights, including meatloaf, beef frikkadel, sweet pawtato fritters, irresistible doggy donuts, pupcakes, pupcorn and more.

For the parents, there is a welcome drink and a menu featuring coronation chicken finger sandwiches, quiches, vol-au-vents, blinis, frangipane tarts, profiteroles, macarons and more.