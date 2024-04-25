Murdered Atlantis sergeant Adion Mahoney's life and dedication to serving his community honoured

Cape Town - Despite being diagnosed with water on his brain at a young age and dropping out of school, slain Atlantis sergeant Adion Mahoney was a proud policeman. This came to light yesterday at a memorial service for Mahoney, who was tragically killed a week ago.

The 44-year-old was shot in cold blood when he and his partner responded to a domestic violence dispute at a property in Klapmuts Street, Mamre. At the time of the incident, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that upon arrival at the address, the suspect allegedly, during a scuffle, took Mahoney’s service pistol and fatally shot him. She said the perpetrator also shot at Mahoney’s partner before running from the scene. The killer, identified on social media as Justin “Honger” Pick, was killed a day after the shooting by officers of the Combat Unit who traced him to a bush near a farm in Mamre.

Pick allegedly refused to surrender before pointing the firearm at members of the unit. Yesterday, SAPS provincial management, led by Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, and more than 100 officers gathered at the Dutch Reformed Church in Robinvale, Atlantis, to pay tribute to a man they described as a stalwart. In attendance was Mahoney’s grieving family – his widow Elvina and their three children, Charnay, Kayden and Chad.

During the memorial service Mahoney was described as a dedicated member of the SAPS in Atlantis, where he was stationed for the past 17 years. Mahoney completed his basic training at the SAPS training college in Philippi in 2006. From there, he did his basic field training in Atlantis.

In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He was awarded several medals, including the SAPS Loyal Service medal for reaching 10 years of service. The acting station commander at Atlantis SAPS, Mario Thyse, said: “A dedicated member, a member of integrity. Soft-spoken, always going the extra mile.” Mahoney also had a good relationship with members of the community and local crime-fighters.

His younger brother, Shannon Mahoney, said his late brother developed a love for cycling. “I spoke to a friend last night and he said Adion said that this was the year that he would complete the Cape Town Cycle Tour. “The life of my brother was fun, it was very nice and filled with laughter.”

Patekile described Mahoney’s death as disheartening. “We know that we all have future graves, but it’s in the manner he died, protecting the vulnerable. “Is this a true reflection of the community to attack the state? I don’t think so. If it is becoming that then we must refuse that,” he said.

Meanwhile, constable Ashley Baumann is currently in critical condition in hospital after becoming the third officer shot in a week. He was wounded in Kensington on Monday, just days after detective Sibusiso Nonjezi was hijacked of his State vehicle and shot in Nyanga. Patekile remembered all the officers who died in the line of duty.