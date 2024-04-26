Grade 5 learners experience 'Class in the Clouds' on Table Mountain

Cape Town - GrandWest Casino Casino partnered with Belhar Primary School to offer Grade 5 learners a unique experience on Table Mountain. The event, titled “Class in the Clouds”, aimed to bring classroom teaching to life against the breathtaking backdrop of one of the world's most iconic landmarks. Mervin Naidoo, general manager at GrandWest Casino, said the programme saw 182 learners from diverse communities such as Belhar and Freedom Farm informal settlements, Delft and Ravensmead embark on an adventure “transcending traditional learning boundaries”. Accompanied by 18 educators, the pupils embarked on a journey of discovery and exploration.

“This initiative is central to the ethos of GrandWest. Our three pillars – education, health and sport – drive our commitment to community support. ' “‘Class in the Clouds' exemplifies our dedication to taking education beyond the confines of classrooms, allowing children to engage with nature's wonders first-hand,” said Naidoo. The programme, valued at R110 000, included a comprehensive itinerary to immerse learners in the mountain's history, geology and biodiversity. As the learners ascended Table Mountain via the cable car they were greeted with panoramic views.

Aloysius Sheldon, deputy principal of Belhar Primary School, expressed gratitude for the opportunity afforded to their pupils. “Experiencing Table Mountain while learning about its significance is an invaluable experience that extends far beyond textbooks,” he said. Among the excited learners was Thiago Stoffels, a 12-year-old Grade 5 pupil, who shared his anticipation.

Some of the Grade 5 learners from Belhar Primary School who ascended into the clouds to learn about the history and geology of Table Mountain, as well as the unique fauna and flora. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers “This is my first time on Table Mountain, and I'm thrilled to learn about its history and geography. There's so much we can discover and appreciate here,” Thiago said. The collaboration between GrandWest Casino and Belhar Primary is not new. Last year, GrandWest initiated a sponsorship programme for the school, reinforcing its commitment to educational enrichment. Reflecting on the broader impact of such initiatives, Alan Meyer, deputy director responsible for Branch Institutional Development and Co-ordination in the Western Cape Education Department said: “Corporate support plays a crucial role in ensuring learners receive quality education. GrandWest's investment in programmes like ‘Class in the Clouds' underscores the power of partnerships in shaping meaningful learning experiences.”