5 skincare resolutions we should all stick to

Breaking the traditional mould of setting unrealistic beauty goals, Lamelle Research Laboratories is championing a realistic approach to skincare resolutions for the new year. Instead of struggling to achieve unattainable standards, the focus is on adopting small, achievable goals that will have a meaningful impact on the health and beauty of our skin in the long run.

The research team has identified five realistic skin care resolutions to consider this year, each designed to be both attainable and impactful. Remove make-up before bed Skin experts advise against going to bed with make-up on, as it can clog pores, lead to breakouts, and leave skin looking dull. Commit to sticking to your evening skincare routine and always remove your make-up before bed, no matter how tired you are.

According to skincare specialists from Lamelle Research Laboratories, “Removing make-up before bed is essential for healthy skin. It allows your skin to breathe and repair itself while you sleep, leading to a clearer and more radiant complexion in the long run.” Apply sunscreen every day Protect your skin from sun-induced DNA damage by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, regardless of the weather.

Choose a superior formulation with added anti-ageing benefits, such as Lamelle Helase 50, to shield your skin from harmful UV rays and free radicals. Daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreen is crucial for preventing premature ageing and maintaining healthy, youthful-looking skin. Stop touching your face

Harmful bacteria can be found all around us – from our cellphones to our car keys to our door handles. Most importantly, it’s also on our hands. Even if you’re diligent about washing your hands regularly, there will still be plenty of germs on your fingers throughout the day, and every time you touch your face, you’re transferring this bacteria onto your skin. The same goes for dirty cellphones and pillow cases – the bacteria they transfer to the skin is a leading cause of breakouts.

Try to avoid touching your skin as much as possible and don’t pick at blemishes, as this may lead to infection. Clean your cellphone and wash your pillow case regularly – your skin will thank you for it! Stay hydrated

Drinking water throughout the day offers numerous benefits for both overall health and skin hydration. Keeping your skin well-hydrated enhances its plumpness and clarity while promoting a healthier complexion with fewer breakouts. To further boost hydration, incorporate hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine with products like Lamelle Correctives HA+ Serum. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful hydrating ingredient that can significantly improve skin's moisture levels, resulting in a more supple and youthful appearance."

Focus on antioxidants Vitamin C serves as a potent antioxidant that can prevent and correct hyperpigmentation, enhance skin radiance, and slow down the signs of ageing. Picture: Supplied: Include high-performance antioxidants in your diet by consuming colourful fruits and vegetables, as well as in your skincare regimen with products rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C serves as a potent antioxidant that can prevent and correct hyperpigmentation, enhance skin radiance, and slow down the signs of ageing. #

