3 fruity face masks you can try at home

The New Year is a time to start afresh, work on your goals and rejuvenate yourself. Self-care is one of the most important forms of love. It’s imperative to take time off your busy schedule and focus on revitalising yourself.

Some people think you have to spend lots of money on self-care, which is not true. Not everyone can afford to go to the spa; even if you can, sometimes you want to be pampered in the comfort of your home. Granny Mouse Spa suggests some home-summer cooling treatments you can try using ingredients that you may have around your home. “The best face masks are those made of fruits because fruits are rich in nutrients like vitamins and minerals necessary for your body’s overall health, and beautiful, glowing skin. That’s why fruit face masks are so popular.

“They provide your skin with all the natural nutrients and help you avoid chemical-based facials. Using fruit masks offers therapeutic advantages to your skin, including relaxing and destressing your skin,” says Sean Granger of Granny Mouse Spa. These are some of the most significant benefits that make these cost-effective and natural fruit facials preferable. Banana face mask

Bananas contain vitamin B6, vitamin C, silica, potassium, and other nutrients that are vital for the elasticity and integrity of the skin. A banana mask helps clear hyperpigmentation and protects the skin from sun damage. It is a perfect ingredient for dry and sensitive skin. You will need:

½ banana

½ teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice Directions Mash the banana and add the honey and lemon juice to it. Mix well and apply the pack on clean skin. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and wash it off. Note: Avoid using lemon juice if you have dry and sensitive skin.

Tomato face mask Tomatoes contain lycopene, powerful antioxidants, and vitamins B, C, and E. These nutrients help maintain your skin by absorbing more oxygen, which not only delays ageing but protects the skin against harmful UV rays. Tomatoes help in reducing tan and brightening the skin. However, there is insufficient scientific evidence to prove their effect on the skin when applied topically.

You will need: · 1 tomato · 1 tablespoon oatmeal

· 1 teaspoon yoghurt Directions Blend the tomatoes into a smooth and pulpy consistency.

Add the oatmeal and yoghurt to the tomatoes. Apply this mask to your face and neck. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash it off. Caution: Yoghurt contains lactic acid. If you have sensitive skin,

avoid using it. Avocado face mask Avocado is good for hydrating and moisturising the skin, making it one of the healthiest masks.

You will need: ¼ cup ripe avocado

2 tablespoons raw honey

½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar Directions Mix avocado, honey and vinegar in a container and whisk until smooth. Apply a thin layer to clean, damp skin. Allow it to dry before rinsing off. After washing off the mask, don’t forget to moisturise your skin.