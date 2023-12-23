Skin expert shares her journey of giving people a glow

Boitumelo Buthelezi, a skin specialist at the Skin of Colour Laboratory, shares valuable information on her journey of discovering her passion for aesthetics, healing and beauty. Buthelezi has been a beacon of hope to many of those who have struggled with their skin and has quite a story to tell about changing people’s lives through her work.

Having worked and explored beauty under the supervision of other experts, Buthelezi said in 2022 she decided to take a leap of faith, and that is when the laboratory was born. “While I was there, I knew I wanted to work and educate the people of colour. I wanted to educate them on how to take care of their skin. And that’s when I was told that one day I’d own a company called Skin of Colour. And I took it lightly. I went to work for another doctor who was very prominent. After a while, I realised that I had hit the mark in working for other people. And Skin of Colour Laboratory was born. In November 2022, I decided to take a leap of faith. But along the way, I realised the need to not only give a glow, but to have longevity in health.” “That is what the Skin of Colour Laboratory is all about; t is about wellness; it is about healing,” she said.

Asked how her journey has been, she said: “Being employed and having your own business are two different things. It will test you; it will show you grace. But here I am, and I am reminded why I started. So that when I face an obstacle or challenge, I remember why. And then that makes me go ahead. I have seen grace throughout the year.” She said her meetings with clients are more than just about treatments; they are a free-spirited space where they can express themselves. The greatest satisfaction, according to her, comes from witnessing her clients’ improved skin and hearing favourable feedback about her job.