Vodacom faces shutdown threat over ‘Please Call Me’ settlement
In five days time Vodacom will have to agree to pay the inventor of the Please Call Me service a settlement or possibly suffer a global backlash.26 January 2019 | News
Scant support for Mboweni's tweet on Afrikaans at Tuks
Minister Tito Mboweni's tweet slamming the University of Pretoria's decision to phase out Afrikaans has been roundly criticised on social media.26 January 2019 | Universities
Mrwebi undermined NPA directives in Mdluli case, Jan Ferreira tells #MokgoroInquiry
Advocate Jan Ferreira, a senior deputy director of public prosecutions, has testified that Lawrence Mrwebi acted improperly in withdrawing charges against Richard Mdluli.25 January 2019 | Politics
SA's ID system to be overhauled
Home Affairs is repositioning its mandate to replace the population register with the national identity system and improve the management of asylum seekers.25 January 2019 | Health & Welfare