Around the world in pictures

Some of the houses destroyed by floods following torrential rains at the Mathare informal settlement in Nairobi. Torrential rains triggered floods and caused chaos across Kenya, blocking roads and bridges and engulfing homes in slum districts.

A woman watches people flying kites during the 37th International Kite Festival (RICV) at the beach of Berck-sur-Mer, in northern France, on Tuesday. Picture: Sameer Al-DOUMY/AFP

A koala is seen for the first time in Ouwehands Zoo, the first and only zoo in the Netherlands to house the special species, in Rhenen, Netherlands. Picture: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw

Kenyan professional fencer Isaac Mburu Wanyoike (L) trains with teenage members of the Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club on a rooftop of the Huruma slum in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya. The Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club was founded by Isaac Mburu Wanyoike, a gang member turned pro-fencer, the first Kenyan to represent the country in international fencing competitions and the current coach for Kenya’s fencing team. "I wanted to change to be an example in the community, a positive figure," Mburu said. Mburu is bringing new hope to Kenyan youths in the Huruma slum by engaging them in fencing, using the streets as their arena as they parry and riposte in front of curious onlookers. They also go to Nairobi’s central business district to show-fence to members of the public as a way to raise funds that support them in acquiring training kits and building a dedicated facility. Tsavora depends in part on the will of the people, although much of its budget comes from fee-paying international school programmes and private classes. More than a hobby for the young athletes, fencing has helped them carve a path away from crime, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and other social pressures. Today the club has 45 students and has become a reference for the suburb of Mathare, the second largest suburb of Nairobi. Mburu will travel to Algeria to take part in the Zonal Qualifying Tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Ndeye Mbaye, 52, mother of Birane Mbaye, a fisherman who was one of the survivors of a disastrous attempt to reach Spain last year on a boat that drifted hundreds of miles off course and ended up off the Cape Verde archipelago, checks her drying fish in Fass Boye, Senegal.