Around the world in pictures

People travel to cast their ballot near a polling station during the second phase of voting for India's general election yesterday at Gashbari village, in the Darrang district of Assam state. Picture: Biju Boro/AFP
Some of the houses destroyed by floods following torrential rains at the Mathare informal settlement in Nairobi. Torrential rains triggered floods and caused chaos across Kenya, blocking roads and bridges and engulfing homes in slum districts.
A woman watches people flying kites during the 37th International Kite Festival (RICV) at the beach of Berck-sur-Mer, in northern France, on Tuesday.
A koala is seen for the first time in Ouwehands Zoo, the first and only zoo in the Netherlands to house the special species, in Rhenen, Netherlands.
Kenyan professional fencer Isaac Mburu Wanyoike (L) trains with teenage members of the Tsavora Fencing Mtaani club on a rooftop of the Huruma slum in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya.
Ndeye Mbaye, 52, mother of Birane Mbaye, a fisherman who was one of the survivors of a disastrous attempt to reach Spain last year on a boat that drifted hundreds of miles off course and ended up off the Cape Verde archipelago, checks her drying fish in Fass Boye, Senegal.