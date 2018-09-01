World
‘Mad’ Trump helps spur Chinese tourism in Europe
Tourists from China are collectively the world’s biggest spenders on international tourism, spending $258 billion last year28 July 2018 | World
Zim female candidates face abuse
“It will take a lot more than calling me childless or husbandless to shut me up,” said the 32-year-old lawyer who is pursuing a parliamentary seat in the capital, Harare28 July 2018 | World
‘They left us alone to burn like mice’
Greece’s opposition accused the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire28 July 2018 | World
Britain’s May demands new deal from EU on Irish border backstop
May accepted that a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic once Britain leaves the bloc would be “almost inconceivable”21 July 2018 | World