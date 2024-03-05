‘This could happen to any traveller anywhere,’ says Spanish vlogger after being gang-raped in India

The safety of travellers in India is under the spotlight after a Spanish vlogger couple who were on a motorcycle tour of India were hijacked and the female traveller of the duo was gang-raped. Travel couple Vicente and Fernanda, known to their audience as Vuelta Al Mundo En Moto, took to Instagram to share with their followers the unfortunate incident after Fernanda was gang-raped by seven men and Vicente was assaulted.

Very difficult video to watch.



Spanish biking travel-voggler Fernanda, with her husband Vincente known to their audience as Vuelta Al Mundo En Moto, was gang raped by 7 men while in India.



Only 4 of the 7 men have been arrested so far. pic.twitter.com/0FkcaWSAMX — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) March 4, 2024 “Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone, seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not of many things, because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in hospital with the police, it happened tonight here in India,” said the couple in a video shared to X. Vuelta Al Mundo En Moto have travelled around the world on motorcycle for over five years and have been to more than 66 countries. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicente y Fernanda (@vueltaalmundoenmoto) According to local Indian media reports, the biker couple were en route to Nepal when they were attacked in Jharkhand in the state’s Dumka district on Friday night, March 1.

Reports revealed that the couple stopped their motorbikes and set up a tent to pass the night when a group of seven men attacked them. Following the incident, Al Jazeera has reported that Indian authorities have arrested four people suspected of being part of the group that gang-raped Fernanda and assaulted Vicente. Following a public outcry over the incident, the couple have taken to their Instagram stories cautioning travellers not to make extreme generalisations about travelling to India.